Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah known popularly as Shatta Wale has asked people to stop talking about his kiss and channel that energy into promoting KIDI’s new song.

Music lovers are aware of the fact that the Lynx Entertainment signee days ago dropped a song with American rapper Tyga.

Within that same period, a video of Shatta Wale kissing Kumordzie surfaced on social media and this shifted the attention from KIDI and talking about the kiss.

Shatta Wale is unhappy with the way the media and other Ghanaians are talking about his kissing took to social media to ask them to promote the remix to KIDI’s touch it song and not his kiss which he tagged as “Holy Kiss”.

He posted: “@KiDiMusic drop song pls let’s push and stop talking about my Holy kiss ? Go KiDi Go Ghana !!?????”

