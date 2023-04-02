Tall List of Ghanaian Celebrities who have been enstooled as Chiefs and Queens

- Advertisement -

Some Ghanaian celebrities by virtue of their good deeds to certain communities have been installed and earned chieftaincy titles.

This article focuses on the list of some of the celebrities who are privileged to have regal power. Here are the names

AYISHA MODI AND GH MOUTHPIECE

Controversial Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi and blogger GH Mouthpiece have been enstooled queens of Sowutoum in the Central Region.

An illustrious ceremony was held in the Sowutuom Palace Sunday, January 29, 2023, to officially invest the two popular loudmouth internet personalities with regal power.

Ayisha Modi, born Ayishetu Osekre Aryeetey, and GH Mouthpiece, whose real name is Rita Asuamah, were decorated with royal paraphernalia that set out their royalty.

The duo was clad in an all-white two-piece cloth wrapped around their body and shoulder with matching headwraps and beads around their wrists and necks.

KWADWO NKANSAH – LILWIN

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Liwin was enstooled as the Development Chief of Duaponko in the Ashanti Region on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Duaponko is located in the Afigya Kwabre East Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

His new name is Nana Nkansah,Nk?so?hene of Duaponko. Lilwin, per the enstoolment, would now be known as Nkosuohene Nana Nkansah.

He was honoured by the chief of Duaponko for impacting the lives of people in the region.

ESHUN

Singer eShun has been installed as a Queen of Juvenal and the Youth in Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region.

Making the announcement on her social media page; Facebook, EShun was full of joy and praise.

Popular female vocalist, eShun together with Wendy Shay, was installed as Queen Mothers of Gomoa Afransi, a town in the Central Region.

The ceremony took place years ago during the annual Akwambo festival of the Chiefs and people of the Gomoa Afransi Traditional Area.

WENDY SHAY

The Queen of Rufftown Records, Wendy Shay has been crowned the Queen mother of Gomoa Afrase.

The enstoolment took place at Gomoa Afrase palace with thousands of citizens in attendance.

The CEO of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyemang aka Bullet was one of the dignitaries invited to the ceremony.

Wearing beautiful traditional cloth, Wendy Shay looked absolutely beautiful and a true reflection of an African Queen.

Addressing the crowd, Wendy Shay thank the chiefs of Gomoa Afrase and the elders for recognizing her.

She promised the citizens her priority now is to make the town develops rapidly in terms of infrastructure and other relevant sectors.

REV. OBOFOUR

Reverend Francis Antwi popularly known as Rev Obofour has been enstooled as a chief in Accra.

A ceremony was held to enstool the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) as a Ga Sempe Mants3 at Bortianor.

The man of God can now be addressed as Nii Adotey Gyata 1, his stool name.

According to the Bortianor traditional community, the decision to enstool Obofour as a chief is to appreciate his philanthropic activities and significant impact on the community.

The enstooling ceremony happened within 2 days of the traditional rites being performed.

On day 1, Rev Obofour was picked up on Saturday evening by men from the Bortianor traditional council and on Sunday, he was out doored at a mini festival.

The wife of the affluent Ghanaian preacher, Ciara Antwi, was present at the ceremony also her being dressed as Queen Mother of the Bortianor traditional community.

ASAMOAH GYAN

Former Captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has been installed as Chief in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Gyan’s title is the Ngoriya-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and the Gbi Traditional Area.

His enstoolment is to recognize Gyan’s efforts in solving the water crisis in the school.