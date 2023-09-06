type here...
"Target the old women abroad" - Young Ghana boy advises his fellows hustlers who want to jakpa – VIDEO
“Target the old women abroad” – Young Ghana boy advises his fellows hustlers who want to jakpa – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A young boy has given out free update to his fellows in Ghana on how to easily go abroad an make it.

According to the young man in a viral video sighted in Ghana Page, the best way for young men to easily get the chance to travel abroad is to target the old white women.

He went on to explain that, women like to be shown love and care, hence the guys should give them a lot of attention which will make them fall in love with the guys.

He also advised them to be real on their social media handles, especially on Facebook because that is where most of the old women monitor.

Another thing he added is that the Ghanaian men who want to use this method should be committed to be in a relationship with these old women for up to ten years so they can gain enough.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/mU7xhNpytE/?mibextid=K8Wfd2

