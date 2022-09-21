Tariq Lamptey mimicks Asamoah Gyan’s dance moves at Black Stars camp

- Advertisement -

Tariq Lamptey just joined the Black Stars, and he is already a vibe.

He mimicked the iconic dance moves of Asamoah Gyan.

At the Black Stars camp in France ahead of the friendly against Brazil, Tariq Lamptey was the mood changer.

In the video, the Brighton defender is seen being cheered on by his sitting colleagues as he boogies.

Tariq Lamptey joins the likes of Inaki Williams and Mohammed Salisu in making their debut for the Black Stars.

Ghana will play Brazil in a friendly on Friday as a preparation for the 2022 World Cup in November in Qatar.