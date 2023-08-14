Taste Arcadia host celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah on his birthday

- Advertisement -

Recently, on July 21, 2023, Taste Arcadia was thrust into the limelight. The restaurant had the honor of hosting the 42nd birthday celebration for Ameyaw Debrah, the city’s renowned celebrity blogger.

The event, coordinated by Gorbachev Awuah, the founder of Visual Display Network (VDN), was nothing short of spectacular.

Nestled in the heart of East Legon, Accra, Taste Arcadia Restaurant & Cafe emerges as a haven for food and culture enthusiasts alike. With its diverse menu and vibrant ambiance, it promises an experience that transcends the ordinary.

Begin your day with a hearty breakfast at Taste Arcadia. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic English Breakfast, a delicate Crêpes, fluffy pancakes, or a refreshing plate of fresh fruit, there’s something to satisfy every morning craving.

As the day progresses, let your palate travel to Italy with authentic Italian dishes. From the crisp Italian Salad to the creamy Pasta Carbonara and the rich Spaghetti Bolognese, every dish is a testament to culinary excellence.

But what’s a meal without a drink to complement it? Dive into the extensive beverage menu that boasts everything from the robust Cappuccino and chilled Iced Lattes to indulgent Milkshakes and Smoothies. And for those who like a little zest in their sip, their cocktails promise a delightful twist.

As the sun sets, Taste Arcadia transforms into a serene oasis. Dine under the stars in their relaxed outdoor seating area or immerse yourself in the cozy interiors adorned with artwork from renowned Ghanaian artists.

The ambiance is further elevated, with soft music playing in the background, creating a perfect setting for intimate conversations and cherished moments.

For those seeking a dash of entertainment, Taste Arcadia doesn’t disappoint. Challenge your friends to a game of pool, try your hand at darts, or indulge in some classic board games. And for sports enthusiasts, join fellow fans and catch all the action of Premier League football games on their LCD screens.

In essence, Taste Arcadia Restaurant & Cafe is not just a dining destination; it’s a cultural experience. A place where food, art, entertainment, and community converge. It invites you to be a part of this journey and create memories that will last a lifetime.

In a city that’s rapidly becoming a global culinary hub, Taste Arcadia Restaurant & Cafe is leading the charge, offering a unique blend of flavors, ambiance, and culture.

It’s not just a dining experience; it’s a journey. And for those who’ve yet to embark on this adventure, the heart of East Legon awaits.

For reservations and more information, please contact 059 604 5142 or find them on Google as “Taste Arcadia” or on Instagram as @tastearcadia or online at their website.

Google https://maps.app.goo.gl/HsigJUUqhiVPyCkq6?g_st=ic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tastearcadia/?hl=en