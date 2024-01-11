- Advertisement -

After years of existence, viewers of Emmanuel TV are in the coming days not going to be watching the channel again as the station prepares to stop operating on some TV platforms.

The channel, which was started by the late televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua, of Nigeria, will no longer be accessible on MultiChoice’s DSTV and GOtv platforms.

The massive pan-African TV network declared that Emmanuel TV will be taken off the two platforms. Along with this, Emmanuel TV will stop airing on StarSat and other pay-TV services.

The late televangelist was accused of subjecting his followers to horrific violations of their human rights in the documentary, which was based on the testimonies of former churchgoers from all over the world.

Some of Joshua’s “victims” described in detail the purportedly horrific experiences they had in the videos that GhanaWeb was able to view.

The majority spoke with intense anguish, while some sobbed and claimed, among other things, that they were under the false impression that Joshua was only abusing them personally and that many other people were also victims.

A few of the victims, who also happened to be close friends of Johsua, talked about his love of money, his ability to manipulate his followers, and his acknowledged vow to exact revenge for the wrongdoings of colonialism.