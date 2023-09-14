TBT: Ameyaw Debrah recounts how he rejected a joint roll from Burnaboy in an elevator

- Advertisement -

Ace and Popular Ghanaian blogger and speaker, Ameyaw Debrah has shared with followers a funny experience he had with Nigerias Afrobeats Kingpin, Burna Boy.

In a Facebook post on his Ameyaw Debrah page, the veteran blogger shared his first encounter with Burna Boy that took place in Durban some years back during the MTV awards show.

According to him, he shared the same elevator with the mega star who was on his usual blunt and in his goodwill to protect his image, I offered to take the roll from him and dump it outside as he thought someone was joining them in the elevator.

However, Burna Boy who though Ameyaw was asking for the roll said “I would have given it to you bruh but sorry it’s my last one”.

It seems Burna Boy didn’t get the intention of Ameyaw asking for the roll as he thought he wanted to take a few puff with it.

We all know how gentle and clean a guy like Ameyaw is and what he has done and achieved for the blogging and media space in Ghana.

