JHS student and his gang (squad) attack & beat teacher over homework

A form three student of Kroma Junior high school at Nungua a surburb in Accra has ganged up with his squad to beat a teacher because of homework.

The student who failed to do his homework run home after he was punished by the teacher, gathered his gang in a sprinter bus and stormed the school to attack the teacher.

The teacher, identified as Mr Moses Onyameasem had to be rescued by his colleagues who were around that time and was subsequently sent to the LEKMA Hospitals where doctors stitched his wounds and later discharged.

After the unfortunate development, we are told by eye witnesses that the mother of the student subsequently came to the school and rained insults onto the teacher at the time when the teacher was at the hospitals receiving treatment.

The development has left the authorities with no other option but to close the school down for the time being as the police have begun investigation into the matter.