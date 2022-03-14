type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTeacher arrested for allegedly beating and strangling wife to death
News

Teacher arrested for allegedly beating and strangling wife to death

By Kweku Derrick
teacher beats wife to death in Gomoa
- Advertisement -

Isaac Kwesi Kyemenu Sarsah, a Primary School teacher is in the grips of the Apam District Police Command in the Central Region, for allegedly beating his wife to death.

The 32-year-old female teacher of the Gomoa Ajumako D/A Primary School whose name has been given only as Yaa Linda was killed after she was allegedly strangled by her husband.

Isaac, a teacher in the same school, had been living with the deceased for about 15 years at Gomoa Ankamu. The suspect has been accused of physically abusing his wife on multiple occasions.

To save the situation, the family was compelled to intervene by moving Linda from the home to settle at another location.

Isaac allegedly stormed the deceased teacher’s new home on Friday night, brutalised and strangled her to death for refusing to stay with him.

After the incident, he allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking a poisonous substance but was later found by the youth of the town who took him to the hospital.

The suspect is currently under police guard at the St. Luke Catholic hospital in Apam.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Apam Catholic Hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 14, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News