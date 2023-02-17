type here...
Nigeria News"Arrest him" - Angry reactions to teacher flogging students military-style
Nigeria News

“Arrest him” – Angry reactions to teacher flogging students military-style

By Albert
Teacher flogging students military-style
There have been angry reactions to a disturbing video of a teacher flogging his students.

Many have called for his immediate arrest for what they describe as inhumane treatment and abuse.

In the video, these helpless students are seen lying on the floor as they took turns receiving the lashes.

The teacher used what looked like a rope to hit the buttocks of these students, who yelped out of pain and anguish.

On that note, many believe that corporal punishment must be banned in most African schools since it is against basic human rights and good treatment.

Many believe he should be arrested as a deterrent to other teachers who, in the name of discipline, subject students to ill-treatment and physical abuse.

Tljogun wrote: For the record… no one should EVER beat my children like this… I will do justice in disciplining them myself… you didn’t carry them for 9 months and birth them… you will now carry you hand up and down!!!!

Waffy wrote: This was a normal thing when I was growing up in sec school. Infact if we don’t get flooged in a month it will begin to look abnormal

Odinakhen wrote: You don’t pass through the school, you allow the school pass through you. Many of us went through this in school and tbh even tho some of them weren’t fair, it’s still part of what brings the good memories.

CivilisedParrot wrote: Back Then As A Kid.. I Hated The Pain Of Being Flogged Especially By Those Who Are Not My Parents. Now, If By Any Mistake My Kid Or Kids Find Themselves In Nigeria And A Teacher Does This To Them, I Their Father Will Retaliate Under 24 Hours With Double The Dose.

Meanwhile, many believe that such a level of discipline must be restored to all schools so to curb the high spate of reckless behaviour by students.

