Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A man who teaches Mathematics at a secondary school in Nigeria’s state of Enugu has taken to Facebook to cry out over his unpaid salary due him at the end of the month.

Oriko Ikenna, in his post, revealed that the proprietor of Grace Secondary School refused to pay his salary because he sells cashew nuts to supplement his income.

According to him, the proprietor paid all the other teachers but refused to pay him, demanding that he chooses between his teaching job and cashew business.

The proprietor deems his side hustle as a conflict of interest with the teaching job, hence would not entertain it

Taing to Facebook, Oriko wrote:

“THIS IS WICKEDNESS!!! WHY ME???? I am a teacher in His Grace Secondary School located in Nsukka in Enugu state. I teach mathematics, from SS1 to SS3. The problem started when I started a baked cashew nut business. Despite the fact that it is a woman business, I still do it to help me augment my salary.

“We closed for the term on the 28th of July 2023. And after the results have been given out, the school proprietor paid everyone his/her salary except me. He said I should choose between selling the cashew nuts and teaching.

“He said I didn’t come to teach but to do business, and because of that he will not pay me. Some of my fellow teachers pleaded with him to pay me,but he refused. So that is how I left without being paid.”