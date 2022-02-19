- Advertisement -

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has shared a breathtaking story of how her fortunes turned around after months of being unemployed.

Anna Kuukua Williams, a University of Cape Coast (UCC) Alumnus, who has an impressive CV in the sector of education, took to LinkedIn to detail how it all happen.

She disclosed that she left her previous teaching job in 2021 due to bad working conditions. During this period, she dedicated her free time to investing in herself and her career by enrolling in a lot of online courses.

Fast forward to 2022, she interviewed for a teaching position in a school and her knowledge on diverse topics and certifications didn’t go unnoticed.

And rather than being offered the teaching job, she ended up receiving an offer for Head of Academics instead.

In her own narrative, she said: “I applied and interviewed for a teaching position but got appointed as the Head of Academics.

“I quit my teaching job a year ago because of unfavourable working conditions, and 2021 became quite a tough year. Although I sometimes regretted my decision, I always felt it in my heart that there were better days ahead. To keep myself busy, I started a self-development journey where I enrolled in a lot of online courses and stayed consistent and dedicated till I completed. I spent all my time acquiring knowledge and learning new skills.

“At my interview, I knew I stood out of the lot, because I wasn’t the average teacher with just a degree in #education . I had knowledge on diverse topics and certificates to back it. I had experience beyond teaching and learning which would be beneficial to the holistic development of a child. I had a great C.V. and most importantly, I had God.

“All my sleepless nights, learning and praying didn’t go to waste. I am finally in a position where my love for children and dedication to education will be put to good use. I am so grateful for this opportunity.

“I am grateful to my family for the love and support through the dark times. I am most grateful to RisingSun Montessori School LTD. for believing in me and giving me this responsibility.”