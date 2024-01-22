Tears as Ghana exits from the 2024 AFCON

- Advertisement -

The Blacks Stars of Ghana has narrowly exited from the African Cup of Nations hosted in Ivory Coast.

After loosing their first game against Cape Verde and a terrific 2:1draw against Egypt, the stars drew with Mozambique by 2 goals to nil to progress to the next stage of the competition.

This makes it a back to back AFCON exit for the black stars in multiple AFCON tournaments.

This goes to qualify certain prophecies made by various men of God in the country who prophesied doom for the Nation team.