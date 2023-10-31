type here...
Tears as young man is set to be buried on his wedding day after brief malaria sting – wife shares

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A bride to be has taken to social media to share her pain upon losing her husband-to-be after a shot sting of Malaria and is set to be buried on their wedding day.

According to Lizzydamsel Etim, as she’s known on Facebook, he complained of headache and was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with Malaria and eventually he lost his life.

A friend of the bride also shared the news on her Facebook page to confirm it.

The wedding date which was originally slated for the 11th of November has now become the new burial date for the husband.

