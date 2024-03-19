- Advertisement -

Kobbie Mainoo, a teenage British-Ghanaian footballer who ply’s his trade for Manchester United, has made a significant switch in European football.

As reported by Ghpage.com in February, Dr Randy Abbey, an Executive Council member of the GFA, expressed the association’s interest in attracting the talented youngster for Ghana’s national team.

However, latest update from the English national team has dashed the hopes of Ghanaians who were rooting for the youngster to pick Ghana over the UK.

Multiple sporting portals have confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo had been called by Gareth Southgate to Engaland’s senior national soccer team.

Gareth Southgate’s boys are set to play two home friendlies at Wembley this week, against Brazil on Saturday, March 23 and then against Belgium on Tuesday, March 26.