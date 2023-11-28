type here...
Teary moment 2pm’s wife and son cries uncontrollably at his funeral – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Budding Ghanaian freestyle rapper, 2 pm dubbed the King of Bars known in real life as Francis Peprah was laid to rest today, November 28th, 2023.

The funeral proceedings for 2 pm took place on Tuesday, November 28, just a fortnight after his unexpected passing at the age of 23.

An emotional video capturing his wife and son has gotten people tearing up.

2 pm’s wife is seen crying uncontrollably while his son looks confused and pitiful.

The tiktok sensation died in a motor accident on Friday, November 18th 2023 at Wassa Akropong in the Western region.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/oBWLQV9huv/?mibextid=9R9pXO

