Teary moment 2pm’s wife and son cries uncontrollably at his funeral – VIDEO

Budding Ghanaian freestyle rapper, 2 pm dubbed the King of Bars known in real life as Francis Peprah was laid to rest today, November 28th, 2023.
The funeral proceedings for 2 pm took place on Tuesday, November 28, just a fortnight after his unexpected passing at the age of 23.
An emotional video capturing his wife and son has gotten people tearing up.
2 pm’s wife is seen crying uncontrollably while his son looks confused and pitiful.
The tiktok sensation died in a motor accident on Friday, November 18th 2023 at Wassa Akropong in the Western region.
