In Techiman Municipality, the Bono East Regional capital, the inhaling of SuperGlue is a new discovery amongst the Youth.

They consume in high quantities at the various Ghettos; a situation which has already caused a shortage of Super glue products in the various shops.

There is vivid confirmation that superglue has become a very expensive product in Techiman due to its demand.

According to the report from Techiman, the suspected drug addicts light the glue on fire, cover it with a cloth, and inhale the vapour while others mix it with energy drinks.

It is said that some of these ghetto boys and drug addicts buy the glue in bulk and store them, inhale and drink them accordingly till it gets finished.

In an interview, one drug addict explained that though they know the health risk of inhaling and drinking the glue, the feeling they get from that can’t be explained.

Feeling bam!