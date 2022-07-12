- Advertisement -

A young housemaid has mustered the courage to speak out about the sexual molestation she facing at the hands of her mistress.

The 10-year-old girl identified herself as Chidimma and has been working as a house help for her aunty in Nigeria’s Delta State of Warri for three months.

She alleges that her madam beats her almost every night for refusing to lick her private parts and suck her breasts.

In a 2-minute and 38 seconds-long video by SaharaReporters, Chidimma who hails from Imo State in the Southeast region of Nigeria said she could no longer endure her mistress’ cruelty and sexual assaults and wishes to return to her parents.

Chidinma who spoke in pidgin English said:

“My aunty came to our village and told my parents that she wanted someone who would be taking care of her children because she is not always at home. I agreed to follow her but sometime after we came to Warri, when I wanted to sleep in the night, she would come and wake me up and ask me to suck her private parts and her breasts and if I refused to lick them, she would slap me.

“Sometimes if I refused to do it when I was sleeping, she would come to me and march on me with her two legs and ask me to stand up.

“She would then force me to suck her private parts and I would climb on her to suck her breasts which have chicken pox.

“When I finished sucking, she would ask me to bring my torch and insert it in my private parts. But when I could not do it, she forcefully pushed me out, shouting at me and asking why I could not do what she wanted me to do at my age. I was worried that at my age, this woman wanted to deflower me.

“My mother never taught me anything like that. For three months now, whenever I am sleeping in the middle of the night, she would wake me up and force me to do that and when she notices that her children are looking at us, she would shift her body away from me. I am 10 years old but she has made me look as if I am 13 years old.”