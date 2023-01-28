- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni Entertainer, has once again got her fans drooling over a photo of her flaunting her trimmed figure.

Unlike the singer who is known for wearing baggy clothes, this time she showed her fans her new slimmer physique as she rocked a two-piece swimwear.

Taking to Instagram, Teni shared a picture of her midriff and thighs boldly showing off her how she had shed excess fat in all the wrong places.

“Free till infinity,” she captioned the photo.

Teni has recently been in the news for the drastic change in her plus-size physique after going through a massive weight loss transformation.

According to her, she lost about 75kg through exercise and also revealed she decided to lose weight to save her life as obesity was not healthy for her.

Meanwhile, her friends and fans have taken to the comment section to congratulate her on her commitment and discipline to transform her body.