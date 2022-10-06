type here...
Teni gifts her Mathematics teacher a brand new car

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Teni and Maths Teacher
Teni and Maths Teacher
Nigerian superstar Teni real name Teniola Apata has shown gratitude to her Mathematics teacher after giving him a brand new car on World Teachers Day.

The teacher identified as Mr Ofudje thought the ‘Power Rangers’ hitmaker Apata Memorial High School, Ikeja, Lagos State some years ago and surprisingly Teni was one of his best students.

The kind gesture from the musician was shared on social media by one of the teachers on Facebook.

Sharing a video from the presentation, the teacher captioned it:

“And Teni surprised one of our teachers today with a lexus car. Mr Ofudje taught Teni, he was her best teacher back then and she came back to appreciate him. Hard working Mr Ofudje we celebrate you sir. Congratulations Mr Ofudje, well deserved.”

Watch the video below:

We hope other celebrities can follow in Teni’s step to kind of motivate their former teacher who helped them while in school.

    Source:Ghpage

