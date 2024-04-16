type here...
TGMA24: Amerado's Kwaku Ananse original song finally nominated
Entertainment

TGMA24: Amerado’s Kwaku Ananse original song finally nominated

By Qwame Benedict
Amerado
The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards organizers have made some adjustments after revealing the nominees.

Previously, the Amerado remix of “Kwaku Ananse” was a nominee for the award scheme’s Best Highlife of the Year category.

The musician then expressed concern over the fact that the song’s original version had not received a nomination.

The TGMA Board has taken note of his concern.

The Board stated that the remix has been replaced with the original version of “Kwaku Ananse.”

After being reviewed, the song was later nominated for Best Highlife and Most Popular Song of the Year.

Additionally, “Lonely” by O’Kenneth and Xlim Kid has been updated to read as a collaborative project rather than a feature.

The Board reaffirmed its dedication to equity.

Read the statement

