Thanks to telenovelas, marriages don’t last these days – Sam George

Ghanaian revered politician, Sam George has sparked a debate concerning the prevalence of divorce in modern society as he attributes it to telenovelas.

According to him, individuals these days perceive the events depicted in these television shows as reality and strive to emulate them in their own lives which is a far fetched situation.

He added that, these foreign films have portrayed a specific cultural perspective on marriages, which individuals in the real world also strive to adopt in their own lives.

Additionally, he highlights the reluctance of many people to invest their time and efforts into sustaining a successful marriage.