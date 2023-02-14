UK-based Ghanaian international singer, Stephanie Benson, has spoken about when she got exposed to her body and had her first sexual intercourse.

The 52-year-old shared that at age 10, she had already started experiencing hormonal changes that changed her view of her body forever.

Stephanie Benson stated in a tweet detailing the ages at which she was initiated into adolescence that, aside from marrying her first love, she was not exposed to sex until she was in her twenties.

Although her body had developed and she had had her first kiss at 17, it would take her some time to know what it tasted like.

Stephanie Benson has not shied away from her love for sex and has also showcased some seductive tendencies online; however, she has revealed that she was only prepared for her first sexual encounter at age 21.

I was 10 when I had my period, 32B at 11, discovered my vagina at 12, first kiss at 17 &made love at 21 and I married him. I love to smile cause it feels good. If u’re here in my space then maybe u want to get to know me. Ill take u as u are, if u smile, say hello when we meet.