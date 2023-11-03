type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews“The biggest mistake a lady can do is to marry a poor...
News

“The biggest mistake a lady can do is to marry a poor man” – Unemployed slayqueen speaks – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

An unemployed Nigerian slayqueen has opined that the biggest risk a lady can take in her life is to marry a man that is poor.

The unidentified lady took to her social media handles to make the assertion in the form of a video as she tried to back up her claim with examples.

According to her, if a man cannot afford to provide for a lady a thing that her father can easily provide, then she shouldn’t think of marrying such a man.

The lady added that thinking faculty of those who are usually broke and stingy are usually low.

TODAY

Friday, November 3, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.2mph
75 %
Fri
93 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways