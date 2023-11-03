“The biggest mistake a lady can do is to marry a poor man” – Unemployed slayqueen speaks – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

An unemployed Nigerian slayqueen has opined that the biggest risk a lady can take in her life is to marry a man that is poor.

The unidentified lady took to her social media handles to make the assertion in the form of a video as she tried to back up her claim with examples.

According to her, if a man cannot afford to provide for a lady a thing that her father can easily provide, then she shouldn’t think of marrying such a man.

The lady added that thinking faculty of those who are usually broke and stingy are usually low.