The child is not mine but I’m still acting like the father – Salinko reveals the paternity of his child

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
SALINKO
Veteran Ghanaian Kumawood actor, has finally revealed the paternity of the kids that came out of his estranged relationship.

According to the multiple award winning actor, he showered his ex-girlfriend with love all through the pregnancy period until controversies surrounding the paternity of their child began to fly just four months after her delivery.

In an interview on Okukuseku show, Salinko narrated how he received a phone call from an unknown man who accused him of snatching his lover and child.

He went on to explained that he had to ask his then girlfriend to vacate his home immediately while he returned to Kumasi to address the situation. 

However, he was surprised to note that the unknown man accusing him of snatching his lover and child was a popular Kumawood actor as well.

Investigation by Salinko brought to light that she was dating both Salinko and the other guy at the same time.

Although Salinko has ended things with the woman, he’s still taking care of their baby whom he believes he’s not the father of, while hoping for a DNA test in the future.

