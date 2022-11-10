The country is hard but I don’t regret saying “Nana Toaso” – Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie says he stands by the fact that he musically campaigned for the re-election of President Akufo-Addo by saying “Nana Toaso” in his song.

According to him, although it came across as politically controversial, he has no regrets about his actions which sought to appreciate the works of the President.

Speaking on 3Music TV, Sarkodie said he benefitted directly from the free water, free electricity and free SHS and thus decided to endorse the candidature of Akufo-Addo for the 2020 elections.

“I still stand by it. I benefitted from Free education directly and I endorsed that. My mother used to disturb me about school fees but due to the FREE SHS, I became okay. It was not much, but that was why I supported it.”

Sarkodie admitted to the fact that regardless of what he said, he has not lost touch with reality…the fact that the country is hard and many citizens are suffering.

I still stand by it but the country is worse and we are in a serious crisis because people are really suffering” he said.”