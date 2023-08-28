“The economy is messed up, a new NPP leader will be chosen to correct things” – Akufo-Addo assures

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has openly affirmed the undeniable reality of the economic woes in the country.

He has taken note of the grievances expressed by the citizens concerning the hardships they are currently encountering and given a surety.

Speaking to the media at the recent New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress on Saturday, August 26, President Akufo-Addo conveyed his optimism that the party would be able to select a new leader who possesses the capability to navigate the nation through these difficulties.

It’s difficult, I’m the first to admit it. I have said it several times, but at the end of the day I believe when the moment comes, the light will reflect on a new person to get us out of this difficulty,” he said.

“We’ll have a good record to defend, and we will have some significant achievements which will address the concerns of the Ghanaian people. I’m very confident that we are going to the elections in 2024 with good standing.”

Clarifying his position, President Akufo-Addo clarified that he has not formally endorsed any candidate in the ongoing elections.