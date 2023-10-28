The famous and popular Asante Kotoko legend Joe Debrah confirmed dead

- Advertisement -

Sad news coming in indicates former Asante Kotoko player, Joe Debrah has reportedly passed away on Friday 27th October 2023 as confirmed by colleague legend, Anthony Baffoe.

Full details of his death are not yet established but early reports say the Asante Kotoko Legend reportedly passed away after some short illness.

During his playing career, Joe Debrah, who operated as an attacker, tormented defenders. His exceptional skills on the field earned him the status of a legend, particularly during his eight-year tenure with Kotoko.

Debrah is regarded as one of the finest dribblers to have graced the Ghana Premier League, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of Ghanaian football. His contributions to the sport will be remembered and celebrated by fans and the football community.