The government has kidnapped my daughter - Father of Shalimar Abbiusi
News

The government has kidnapped my daughter – Father of Shalimar Abbiusi

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
News went rife yesterday on the arrest of Shalimar Abbiusi a Belgian National and the spokesperson for “The New Force” for allegedly entering the country with fake documents.

In the earlier statement from the emerging political party, Ms Abbiusi was invited by the NIB on Monday for questioning and was later detained.

It stated that the main focus of the NIB is to find out the people behind ‘The New Force’ and their agenda in the Ghanaian political space which according to the statement Ms Abbiusi has failed to provide.

Well, the parents of the detained spokesperson have pleaded with the government for the release of their daughter because she has done nothing wrong to warrant her arrest.

According to them, the government’s failure to release their daughter since Monday and preventing her lawyers from having access to her means they have kidnapped her and they want her immediate release.

“They kidnapped my daughter; she did nothing wrong,” her father while shedding tears added, “She is not a criminal… the government should give my daughter back.”

Watch the video below:

