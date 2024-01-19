- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian preacher in a viral video shocked many on social media after he confessed to his church members that he once offered Hajia Bintu a lift.

The man of God while preaching to his congregation told them some years ago, that he was heading to Madina for a church program but met Hajia Bintu who was by then a ‘common’ person.

He said to had met her around Kwabenya at first, he drove past her but something prompted him to stop.

The preacher continued that a lot of people were standing by the roadside but he ignored them and didn’t care about them but rather about Hajia Bintu whom he later offered a lift.

He continued that, he engaged her in a conversation and found out she was working at Peduase Lodge and was heading to work so he offered her a lift.

According to the Preacher, he knows people would say she picked Hajia Bintu up because of her huge backside but he wants to let them know that wasn’t the reason but rather the reason was he saw grace around her.

He claimed that the grace on Hajia was so great that he almost drove her to her workplace but a phone call came through and he had to drop her off at Madina.

Watch the video below: