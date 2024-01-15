type here...
The greatest Ghanaian footballer is Abedi Pele – Kwesi Nyantakyi

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Former GFA President Kwasi Nyantakyi without mincing words has declared Abedi Pele as the greatest Ghanaian footballer in the history of sports.

According to him, the country has provided a lot of quality players who have made their impact felt and known in the game but Abedi Pele stands out tall amongst them.

He disclosed that people might have different opinions about the footballer but to him, he is saying that the former Marseille player is the greatest Ghanaian footballer.

Kwesi Nyantakyi went ahead to share an instance where he had to travel so many miles to Tamale just to watch Abedi Pele play a football match.

“Abedi Pele was just brilliant and the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Sulley Muntari will all agree,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

“I used to read about him in the papers and one day, I heard he was coming to play a game in Tamale and travelled miles away to watch and he left an indelible ink in my mind.

“Abedi Pele was just a superb player,” he added.

