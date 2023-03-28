“Theresa Abebrese” was dedicated to my first girlfriend who paid for my flight – Daddy Lumba

The celebrated Ghanaian highlife crooner, Daddy Lumba, has spoken about the inspiration behind one of his hit tracks, “Theresa Abebrese.”

According to him, the entire song was dedicated to his first girlfriend, who played a significant role in his success as a musician by paying for his first flight abroad.

Daddy Lumba eulogized Theresa for her beauty, kind heart, and character, stating that she was his first love and that he has always loved her.

He also revealed that Theresa was drawn to him because of his intellect back in high school, and they remained faithful to each other for a long time.

After high school, Daddy Lumba wanted to travel out of the country, and out of benevolence, Theresa paid for his flight to Germany, which cost GHC 30,000.

He added that she paid for half the amount after he was able to get the other half.

Daddy Lumba maintained that Theresa Abebrese played a critical role in his career and shaped how he became a successful highlife connoisseur. He was paying tribute to her following her passing.