The Kyte Baby controversy: Why is the baby clothing company trending on Tiktok?

TikTok is buzzing about a controversy surrounding the popular baby clothing brand Kyte Baby.

The company denied a new mom’s request to work remotely while she cared for her premature newborn in the NICU, according to two apology videos made by Kyte Baby founder Ying Liu.

As customers vow to boycott, Kyte tells in a statement that the employee has “declined” their offer to return to the company.

Last week, Ying Liu, the founder of Kyte Baby, a Texas-based company that sells infant clothing made with bamboo, issued two apologies on TikTok, explaining that she rejected Marissa’s remote-work request while her adoptive newborn son was in the NICU.

The first video got 2.8 million views and the second got 6 million views, and the controversy resonated with many viewers who empathized with Marissa’s struggle as the mom of a newborn in corporate America.

What Marisa says

Marissa says she and her husband spent three years trying to conceive using reproductive assistance such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

After three miscarriages, the couple pursued adoption and last year, they became parents to a baby boy named Judah who was born prematurely at 22 weeks.

Marissa shared with Liu that she and her husband were exploring adoption, a Kyte spokesperson says, adding that Liu anonymously contributed $1,000 to Marissa’s GoFundMe campaign.

While Judah was in the neonatal intensive care unit of a hospital located approximately nine hours from her home and Kyte Baby’s office, Marissa says she alerted Liu and other managers, then went to see her baby.