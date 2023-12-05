type here...
“The London boys are coming”; Abena Korkor readies her body for new clients as she hits the gym – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Abena Korkor has once again netizens a reason to think deep into her actions with her latest shared video.

The Ghanaian socialite and mental health activist was sighted at a gym dancing do some push-ups and exercises to allegedly prepare her body for clients coming from abroad.

The video was posted on her Instagram account named @MissAbenakorkor which trailed reactions from her followers.

Abena has been in the news throughout the year for various reasons and she doesn’t seem to the calming down her horse any moment from now.

Check out the video below

