“The love I have for my fiancée has disappeared and we’re about getting married” – Man cries out, seeks advice

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Nigerian man has said he no longer loves the girl he is about to get married to but is scared to tell her, her family, and his pastor. 
 
Taking to Facebook, he wrote;

“Please house help a brother. I’m dieing slowly! I started a relationship with this girl which I earlier love her and feel for her to the extent we are about getting married, now that we are about getting married, I don’t just know what it is that I don’t love her anymore, but I don’t actually want to disappoint her people because they received me happily, and I don’t want to disappoint my relatives and my pastor by disengaging this marriage.

Though everything has being put in place for the marriage to take place but deep in me, o don’t want to get married to her again.

The love I have for her earlier had disappear and I don’t love her anymore, but I’m afraid telling her or her people and my pastor/ my relatives because I feel I might disappoint them.

This is really killing me slowly inside. Please house, I’m dieing inside me what exactly should I do?? I need your advice.” 

Below are some advice he got

