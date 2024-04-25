type here...
The majority of single ladies are born ones – Joselyn Dumas

By Qwame Benedict
Famous actress and TV personality Joselyn Dumas has said something fascinating about women who are “born one.”

In a widely shared video, the actress explained to one of the show’s guests why the majority of “born one” women become single mothers.

She claims that because most men simply detest the thought of raising someone else’s child, they will not marry women who are already parents.

She claims that during the same episode, a specific Antony explicitly told her that he would never want to marry a “born one” because he believes it would be absurd to raise a child by someone else.

