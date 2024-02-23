- Advertisement -

A young man has decided to share on social media the list he got from the family of his girlfriend after he went to them to express his decision to marry their daughter.

The list was grouped into three parts with each part containing different lists of items to be presented to the family.

Six crates of soft drinks, two crates of malt, two bottles of Schnapp, and two bottles of Kasapreko bitters made up the first section.

In the second group, the man is supposed to give pieces of Kente cloth and a certain amount of cash to the bride’s parents and siblings.

In the third and last group, the man is required to purchase an ecolac, wedding rings, jewellery, handkerchiefs, and cooking utensils in addition to paying a GH¢1,500 dowry.

See the post below:

Check out some comments below:

@Bra_Kdekyem: “2 bottles of Schnapp Ad3n wo k) ware bosom?”

@gfrankx: “To me, this family is a disgrace. You can’t give utensils to your daughter to marry?. So whatis she coming with?”

@Yawpablo3: “Are you going to choose the one you can afford n bring Dem all you are going to bring all this items”

@IngSackey: “This is not so different from the main tweet. It is also moderate because the jewel are for your woman and she will put it on the day. The ecolac are for the things you brought. Funny enough, boys are spending more than this in just a year of dating.”

@ThingsEbi: “The family go be drunks rough ??? Look at group one”

@Champbwoy33: “You go dey finish na you spend like 10k Wedding cost saf no come yet herh hmm”

@AkotoAmardi: “The family might be a fetish priest or something ?”

@AnOBY_OD: “This family get issue with the guy but them no want talk.???”