The New Force speaks as its spokesperson gets arrested for forging documents

Following the arrest of Madam Shalimar Abbiusi who recently introduced herself as the spokesperson for The New Force, the group that claims to be fighting for the liberation of Ghanaians from the oppression of our corrupt politicians has released a press statement.

In the press statement, The New Force strongly condemned the actions of the Ghana Police Service and made a call for the immediate release of Ms Abbiusi.

According to The New Force, Ms Shalimar has been denied access to legal representation and subjected to an unlawful search of her premises.

The New Force believes that Ms. Abbiusi’s detention is illegal and a violation of her human rights.

Ms. Abbiusi’s residence permit was facilitated and issued to her over three years ago by the Ghana Immigration Service.

The authorities now claim that one of the documents she submitted could not be verified and are demanding that she be held in custody so that investigations into the New Force will continue.

The New Force believes that these are just excuses to keep Ms. Abbiusi in custody and that the real reason for her detention is to silence a political opponent.

