The tax is valid, sports betting is making the youth in Ghana very lazy – Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

One of the longest serving members of parliament and the current Majority Leader in Parliament on the ticket of the NPP, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has justified the need to tax winnings on betting and lottery.

In his view, betting does not encourage hard work but rather teaches people, mainly the youth to engage in lazy activities.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM on Thursday, the Suame MP advised the youth to work hard and quit betting or face the wrath of tax as already imposed.

In his view, God only blesses hardwork and does not encourage lazy behaviors.

“I don’t believe in betting. I don’t believe in luck. I believe in hard work and sweating to get money. Let’s be serious. As for me, I’m against betting coming into the country. I don’t support it because it doesn’t encourage hard work.”

“As an individual, I don’t engage in lottery because I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in luck. Work hard so God will bless it.”

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that it will start with the implementation of a 10% withholding tax on all gross gaming winnings from August 15, 2023.