The wealthiest 1% flock to ‘The Dish Chop Bar’ also known as ‘Nkwapafie’ grand opening – A taste of luxury by Mary Sarfo, wife of Nana Sarfo

In a star-studded event that lit up the Ghanaian social scene, ‘The Dish Chop Bar’ celebrated its Grand Opening on September 10, 2023. Owned by Mary Sarfo, the accomplished wife of Ghanaian Business Magnate and East Legon Executive Club Member, Nana Sarfo, this new dining establishment drew the crème de la crème of Ghanaian society.

This grand event witnessed the attendance of a Distinguished Guest list, including Influential Members of the East Legon Executive, the illustrious Business Tycoon Ibrahim Mahama, and Renowned Ghanaian Bloggers and Media Houses like ZionFelix, Sammy Kay Media, Visual Display Network (VDN) Group, Nkonkonsa, GhNewsBuzz, Ronnie Is Everywhere, GhHyper, and many more Bloggers. Their presence added a touch of star power to the evening, demonstrating their support for the Dynamic Couple.

Mary Sarfo, in her heartwarming address, expressed her Gratitude to the Almighty God for His Blessings and Kindness. She paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Nana Sarfo, describing him as an Exceptional Man whose unwavering Support, Love, and Encouragement have been instrumental in her life and the lives of their 4 Children. She expressed profound appreciation for all that he has done.

Furthermore, Mary Sarfo Extended her heartfelt thanks to all the Attendees who took time from their busy schedules to grace the occasion with their presence. Their support and participation made the evening all the more memorable.

‘The Dish Chop Bar’ is a culinary haven, offering a diverse range of local and continental dishes, an array of refreshing drinks, and an exquisite selection of fine wines, among other delights. Situated within the Savile Row Building on East Legon’s Nii Sai Rd, it is poised to become a go-to destination for discerning diners seeking exceptional food and a luxurious ambiance.

For a taste of authentic African cuisine and a dining experience that exudes sophistication, look no further than ‘The Dish Chop Bar.’ Join them at their elegant location and savor a world of flavors that will leave your taste buds delighted.

The Dish Chop Bar Details: