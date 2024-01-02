“The whole of 2023 na me enjoy pass” – Micheal Houston brags after marrying two women same day

- Advertisement -

Michael Houston, a Ghanaian philanthropist who married two of his girlfriends on the same day has gone ahead to declare himself the lucky man to have enjoyed 2023 the most.

It would be recalled that the polygamist made the rounds on social media after taking two women, Adepa Fel Houston and Deejah Houston, as his wives as reported by Ghpage.com

Photos from their traditional marriage ceremony had equally surfaced online, capturing the two happy bride and the excited groom.

As the new year kicks off, the Godfada took to his Facebook page to declare that he is the one that most enjoyed the previous year, 2023.

He shared photo of himself and his lovely wives who flanked him as they struck pose for the camera. Sharing the images, he wrote …

“The whole of 2023 na me enjoy pass, got the two most beautiful women as my wives. Adepa Fel Houston and Deejah Houston God bless you for me okay.”

