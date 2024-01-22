- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo seems to be torn in the flesh of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo.

Since getting elected for the second time in 2020, President Nana Addo has been ‘suffering’ at the hands of Efia Odo who is also a member of the Fix the Country movement.

In a new attack on the President, Efia Odo called him out as the worst President in the history of Ghana.

Her new comments come after the IMF announced that the second tranche of funding has been granted and would be released to the country very soon.

According to Efia Odo, President Nana Addo is just going contrary to all the promises he made to Ghanaians before they voted for him including promising not to go to the IMF.

She posted: “With all due respect, this man is the worst president in Ghanaian history”

See her screenshot below: