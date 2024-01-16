- Advertisement -

Nigerian musician Wizkid has received his share of 2024 prophecies after a preacher disclosed that he has a huge snake around his neck.

According to the yet-to-be-identified Preacher, the snake is a friend hanging around Wizkid and when that snake bites, it’s going to be the biggest news in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry.

He went ahead to advise Wizkid to start praying and all people to start praying for the superstar to avert any destruction the enemy was planning to do to the musician.

The pastor said: “What happened to Davido will soon happen to wizkid, There’s a very huge snake around Wizkid and it will soon bite him in this year, if he is not careful. It’s going to be the biggest news in Nigerian music industry.”

Watch the video below: