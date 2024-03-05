type here...
Entertainment

There is a strong spirit behind Opambour – Man claims

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Opambour
Opambour
Preacher Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour according to a man has a strong spirit backing him and as such people need to be careful around him.

A caller disclosed this during GhPage’s Afternoon show Rash Hour hosted by Rashad.

According to the caller, he has known Opambour for some number of years, doesn’t need to be joked with at all, and has an experience to share.

He mentioned that Opambour some years ago cursed a boy who mistakenly played football into his church premises which resulted in a light out during his church programme.

The caller continued that because the programme couldn’t come off, Opambour became furious and cursed the boy and in less than a week the boy died. The caller claimed that he was part of the people who played the ball on that day so he knows what he is saying.

He went on to say that people around North Suntreso who were cursed by Opambour in the past never became responsible people after his curse.

He urged that people start taking Opambour’s words seriously because the Spirit backing him is working for him.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

