There is no car I have not driven before- Edward Akwasi Boateng brags

Ghanaian musician and evangelist, Edward Akwasi Boateng has caused a stir online after a new video of him surfaced.

In a viral video, Edward Akwasi Boateng is seen in a car, obviously, the new car he was given with the young guy who first interviewed him which made him go viral.

In the video sighted by Ghpage.com, the Gospel musician bragged that there is no car he has not driven before.

This comes after the young guy he was spotted with questioned the musician about his experience when it comes to driving. Beneath is what transpired between the two;

Guy: From the way you are driving it looks like you’ve driven all cars before.

Edward Akwasi Boateng: (Laughed) That is how life is, there is no car I have not driven before.

Guy: Really?

Edward Akwasi Boateng: Yes

Guy: It is been a long time since you started driving too.

Edward Akwasi Boateng: Yes, I have driven for a very long time.

Meanwhile, Edward Akwasi Boateng disclosed in the conversation that not all the cars he has driven before belong to him.