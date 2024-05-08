There is a lot of money in Ghana so don’t travel- Fella Makafui advises the youth

Ghanaian businesswoman and movie producer, Fella Makafui has sent a piece of advice to Ghanaian youth.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, which ghpage.com monitored, Fella advised the youth of Ghana not to make relocating an option.

The mother of one claims the perception in the minds of many Ghanaians that things are better in other countries is a fallacy.

According to her, there is a lot of money in Ghana, so there is no need for Ghanaians to travel to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui admitted that Ghanaians face numerous challenges, naming “Dumsor” among others.