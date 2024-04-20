There was no peace at DWP- Dancegod reveals why he left

- Advertisement -

Professional Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod has brought to the limelight why he left DWP (Dance With Purpose) even though he co-founded it.

Speaking on what triggered him to leave the DWP, Dancegod said there was no peace in the group.

According to him, he saw many things going wrong at the camp of DWP which he complained to the managers, however, his concerns were swept under the canopy.

He disclosed that it got to a time where all he needed was peace and harmony, so, not getting it from the DWP made him leave.

He also attributed his exit to the fact that he wanted an opportunity where he would be teaching people who wanted to become dancers like him.

When asked if he is still on talking terms with Afrobeast, a co-founder of the DWP, Dancegod said they only talk when they meet.

Meanwhile, he said he holds no grudge against both Quibbles and Afrobeast, saying “I love Quables so much”.

Dancegod was interrogated by Kwadwo Sheldon during an interview when he made these statements.