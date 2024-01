- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian international and Crystal Palace player, Jordan Ayew has reacted to the abysmal performance of the Blackstars as they lost to Cape Verde in their first AFCON game.

In an after match interview with the media, Jordan Ayew confirmed the fact that the Black Stars lacked experience which led to their loss and when was asked about how he feels after the lost against Cape Verde, he responded;

“sometimes it does not go your way”.

Listen to Jordan’s response below;