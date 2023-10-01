Sad! Ghanaians react to the death of former first lady Theresa Kuffour

- Advertisement -

The death of Ghana’s former first lady Madam Theresa Kuffour has left a lot of netizens teary.

She died at the age of 88, a source close to the Kufuor family has confirmed to Asaase News.

As confirmed, Madam Theresa Kuffour died today Sunday 1 October 2023, just 24 days to her 89th birthday.

Theresa Kufuor served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

Amidst the sad news, below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the sad story .

@TaylorEdith – Rest well Mama Theresah

@zekayvibes – The only First Lady who was loved by both the ruling party and opposition party

@watchwuragh – She died a heroine

@mavericksui_ – May her soul rest in peace