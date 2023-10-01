type here...
News
News

Sad! Ghanaians react to the death of former first lady Theresa Kuffour

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Theresa Kuffour dead
The death of Ghana’s former first lady Madam Theresa Kuffour has left a lot of netizens teary.

She died at the age of 88, a source close to the Kufuor family has confirmed to Asaase News.

As confirmed, Madam Theresa Kuffour died today Sunday 1 October 2023, just 24 days to her 89th birthday.

Theresa Kufuor served as Ghana’s First Lady from 2001 to 2009 when her husband was the country’s head of state.

Stay tuned for more on this sad development.

Amidst the sad news, below are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the sad story .

@TaylorEdith Rest well Mama Theresah

@zekayvibes – The only First Lady who was loved by both the ruling party and opposition party

@watchwuraghShe died a heroine

@mavericksui_ May her soul rest in peace

Sunday, October 1, 2023
