These girls are very greedy- Opambour reacts to Serwaa Amihere’s leaked video

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has added his cent to the Serwaa Amihere- Henry Fitz saga.

The man of God spoke about the issue for the very first time whilst speaking on his television, Prophet 1 TV.

Opambour said he would never buy the story of Nana Aba Anamoah exchanging Sandra Ankobia for a fridge, saying that the story does not make sense.

The controversial man of God does not understand why a woman of Nana Aba’s caliber would not be able to buy a fridge for herself.

He added that people should stop saying that Nana Aba Anamoah is a bad influence on the young girls out there.

According to him, Nana Aba does not have time to put pressure on anyone, saying that girls these days are very greedy.

He claims greed on the part of ladies who emulate the media personality makes them indulge in irresponsible acts.